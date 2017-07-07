McConnell, Paul Talk Health Care. Just Not With Each Other

Kentucky's two U.S. senators are traveling the state to talk about the GOP efforts to get rid of the former President Barack Obama's health care law.



They just aren't talking to each other.







U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to passing the Republican answer to the Affordable Care Act, adding another wrinkle in his complex relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.







McConnell on Thursday acknowledged for the first time publicly that the Republican health care bill might fail because of spirited opposition from a diverse group of GOP senators. Hours later, Paul reiterated his "no" vote while detailing a list of changes for reporters.







McConnell has not responded to Paul's ideas.

