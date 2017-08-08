Madison Co Schools to Close for Solar Eclipse

Madison County Schools have joined the list of those that will close on the day of the near-total solar eclipse.

The district has announced that the schools will observe a “Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Day” on Monday, Aug. 21.

Students will not report to school that day, but will be expected to complete assigned work.

The district is able to designate up to 10 days as NTI Days during the school year at the discretion of the superintendent.

The Madison schools join Lexington/Fayette County in taking the day off for the eclipse.