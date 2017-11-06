Listener Enjoys 'Convergence' of Messages, Another Charges Bias

Listener Willie called to let us know how much he enjoyed the convergence, which was completely coincidental, between a news story promotion and an underwriting credit.

“On October 31, 2017 at approximately 5:47 pm, you guys made the funniest statement on your newscast and then your ‘commercials.’"

Willia continues, "You said that there are small steps to corruption with regards to the whole Russia deal.

You immediately had a ‘commercial’ that was paid for by the Russia Ballet or something?

I mean, c’mon! Awesome! Hilarious! Love it!”

By the way, the so-called “commercial” was an underwriting announcement for an upcoming performance of the Russian Ballet.

Frederick, from Pineville, emailed us: “While driving to work the morning of October 20th I listened to Rachel Martin’s interview of Senator Jim Risch of Idaho.

Rachel’s interview with Senator Risch is a perfect example of why I believe NPR should not receive support from the American tax payer. Rachel was quite combative with the Senator in her questioning of his stance regarding the Iranian Nuclear Deal made under President Obama’s administration.

I have no problem with tough, even combative questioning. What I do have a problem with is the partisan nature in which those questions are asked by NPR employees.

I have heard many interviews on NPR of both Democrats and Republicans. While the Republican position is often severely challenged and the interviewee frequently interrupted by the interviewer, this rarely if ever happens to anyone of the Democratic persuasion.

While I enjoy the information provided by NPR I must say that you lose a great deal of credibility when you play to your base in such a biased fashion.

If you wish to continue receiving American citizen tax-funded support, you should at least make an attempt at a non-partisan framing of the debate and permitting the person being interviewed answer without interruption.

Thanks for allowing me to sound off.”

