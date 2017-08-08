Lexmark to Cut 700 Jobs

By 11 minutes ago

Lexington-based Lexmark Incorporated will cut 700 employees from its payroll during the next year. 

The company announced the cuts Tuesday.

Lexmark has announced 700 jobs will be cut within the next year

The lay-off from among the company’s 10,000 employees worldwide is a result of a restructuring program.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the cuts are a result of an effort by Lexmark to “align company talent with our strategy to ensure future success.”

The company’s Chief Marketing officer Jerry Grasso says the lay-offs are not targeted at any specific country or location.

Lexmark has about 2,300 workers in Lexington.

