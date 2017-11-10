Lexington Veterans' Day Parade Saturday as Group Hopes to Expand 'Week of Valor'

A Veterans organization, just a year in the making, is hoping to expand its activities over the next three years.

Veterans Resources United in Central and Southeast Kentucky serves some 43 counties. Lexington has observed its first Week of Valor event that culminates tomorrow with a Veterans parade.

VRUCK Representative Phyllis Abbott says the hope is to see similar week long recognitions in rural parts of the Commonwealth.

She says veterans in those communities tend to be isolated to some special events.

“It’s hard to get them to come to do a dinner or a parade or something like that, so we’ll probably look at doing some regional ones where we can bring two or three counties together to do something to honor our veterans,” said Abbott.

Lexington’s Week of Valor has included a 5K run fundraiser and ceremony to honor female veterans.

The Veterans parade in downtown Lexington, with 53 units, begins at 2:00 pm at the corner of Main and Midland Avenue.​