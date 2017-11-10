Lexington Veterans' Day Parade Saturday as Group Hopes to Expand 'Week of Valor'

By Stu Johnson 3 minutes ago

Credit lexingtonky.gov

A Veterans organization, just a year in the making, is hoping to expand its activities over the next three years.

Veterans Resources United in Central and Southeast Kentucky serves some 43 counties.  Lexington has observed its first Week of Valor event that culminates tomorrow with a Veterans parade.  

 


VRUCK Representative Phyllis Abbott says the hope is to see similar week long recognitions in rural parts of the Commonwealth. 

She says veterans in those communities tend to be isolated to some special events.

“It’s hard to get them to come to do a dinner or a parade or something like that, so we’ll probably look at doing some regional ones where we can bring two or three counties together to do something to honor our veterans,” said Abbott.

Lexington’s Week of Valor has included a 5K run fundraiser and ceremony to honor female veterans.  

The Veterans parade in downtown Lexington, with 53 units, begins at 2:00 pm at the corner of Main and Midland Avenue.​

Tags: 
veterans
VRUCK
Veterans Resources United in Central and Southeast Kentucky

Related Content

Lexington Veterans Commission Plans Move Forward

By Stu Johnson Sep 18, 2017
Nathan Morgan/The Daily News

Lexington’s council is expected to create a new veterans commission in the coming weeks.  

An ordinance establishing a 19-person panel got General Government Committee approval last week. 


New Honor Flight Program for Vets in Kentucky & Tennessee

By Jan 25, 2014

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new Honor Flight program has been set up to serve veterans in north-central Tennessee and south-central Kentucky.

Michael Flood, a 101st Airborne Division veteran, told The Leaf-Chronicle that he decided to start the Screaming Eagle Honor Flight after the nearby Music City Honor Flight in Nashville ceased operating last year.

Flood said he is currently seeking volunteers, donations and other support for his operation in Clarksville, Tenn.

Veterans in the Commonwealth

By Nov 3, 2013
Amber Coulter / The News-Enterprise

How are military veterans from Kentucky faring?  What Services are available to them and how are we failing them?  How have public perceptions of veterans shifted from one armed conflict to another?  These are some of the questions we'll pursue and that we're inviting you to answer.