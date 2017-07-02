Lexington Urban League Celebrates Affordable Housing

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday along Eastern Avenue in downtown Lexington celebrated an affordable housing mark for the Urban League.

Officials celebrated the 49th and 50th family rental units built or renovated by the Urban League.

Like President Porter Peoples, Urban League Vice President Norman Franklin has been active in the organization for more than three decades.

“We have, on a daily basis, been searching out, seeking out properties in the east end area or other older neighborhoods, identifying those properties that are deteriorating or have been setting vacant for a while. Then we pursue them.”

Franklin told those gathered in the morning sun, the league recently bought three lots on Lexington’s Ash Street for the next project.​

Also participating and making formal remarks at the ribbon-cutting was Lexington Urban League Board Chair Ray Daniels.

“When people have home ownership opportunities, that changes their outlook on life. That renews them, that restores them, that gives them energy, that gives them inertia, that makes them contribute to our community,” noted Daniels.

For 36 years, Daniels says. Urban League President Porter Peoples and Vice President Norman Franklin have kept the mission intact; to have clean, decent, affordable housing. During the ceremony on Eastern Avenue, Mayor Gray remarked, quote, “I don’t know where we’d be without the Urban League.”