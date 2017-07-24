Lexington Traffic, Pedestrian Safety Law Goes Into Effect This Week

By Stu Johnson 1 hour ago

A new Lexington pedestrian and traffic safety law goes into effect Monday.

Community officials will be watching to see if it affects the amount of panhandling at busy street corners.


The ordinance prohibits walking into many major streets to solicit cash from motorists.  It makes it illegal to stand in medians for longer than it takes to cross a road. 

The pedestrian safety law also expands jaywalking restrictions to all Lexington streets.  

Police Commander Brad Ingram says the ordinance may reduce panhandling, but that’s not the sole intent of the statute.

“It’s not just panhandlers that enter the roadway.  It’s children. It’s other adults trying to cross heavy intersections not at the crosswalks,” noted Ingram.

Ingram anticipates that early on warnings and not citations will be issued when officers observe violators.  

"We will have information cards that we can pass out to the individuals that we see violating that ordinance and say, ‘look, here’s the ordinance, you can read over it.  What you just did was in violation.  We’re concerned for your safety. It’s dangerous to enter the roadway in non-designated areas,” explained Ingram.

Ingram says registered charitable groups will still be able to conduct fundraising at intersection.

While it could reduce panhandling activity, Commander Ingram says the ordinance doesn’t target panhandlers. 

Tags: 
Traffic safety
panhandling

Related Content

Rainbow Crosswalks Display Pride in Downtown Lexington

By Stu Johnson Jun 22, 2017
Stu Johnson

New rainbow-striped crosswalks at a downtown Lexington intersection became a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s council work session.

The four permanent crosswalks, at the intersection of Limestone and Short Streets, were marked this week in advance of the city’s weekend Pride Festival.  


Lexington Considering Pedestrian Safety Ordinance to Curb Panhandling

By Ryland Barton May 10, 2017
Downtown Development Corporation

Lexington’s Urban County Council is considering a new ordinance that would forbid people from walking in the medians of major streets or approaching cars at intersections.  That proposal comes after a February state Supreme Court decision that overturned the city’s ban on panhandling, saying it violated free speech protections.

Capitol reporter Ryland Barton tells us supporters of the proposal say it’s all about protecting pedestrians and motorists.  


Panhandling in the Commonwealth on Eastern Standard

By May 2, 2017
Marisa Hempel

Have you noticed panhandlers at interstate exits and street corners?  Maybe in downtown Lexington or other communities?

 


After the State Supreme court ruling that struck down Lexington’s panhandling ordinance, the issue has had officials scrambling to find answers to this community problem, with meetings to address the issue taking place all month long.

On this week’s Eastern Standard: Panhandling in the Commonwealth.

 

 

 

Lexington City Leaders Discuss Panhandling

By Stu Johnson Apr 19, 2017
wkyt.com

Panhandling in Lexington received a thorough discussion Tuesday at City Hall.  Mayor Jim Gray says he’s held three meetings on the issue over the last week and a half.

The mayor says he gathered a task force of sorts and recommendations will be coming to council.  One member, Fred Brown says his wife was harassed in a parking lot. “They’re not only holding signs up now. They’re approaching the vehicles and knocking on the windows,” said Brown.