Lexington, State Road Swap Agreement Comes Before Council

Lexington’s council is expected to vote Thursday night on a road-swap strategy involving both city-maintained and state-maintained roadways.

It’s a modified plan that came about following vocal opposition from some Lexington residents.

The original road swap deal had state transportation crews taking over maintenance of Cooper Drive as well as a number of other local streets. Residents along that corridor came to City Hall and expressed worries that stretch of road might eventually be widened and that could affect property values.

Local and state officials regrouped and now Cooper will remain under Lexington’s control. But, the new plan has a portion of Tates Creek Road from New Circle to Euclid Drive going to state control.

This revised road package also has a section of Parkers Mill Road staying under Lexington jurisdiction.

Lexington Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Dowell Hoskins-Squier says state highway improvement funds should be available to make improvements along Parkers Mill Road.​

It’s a modified plan that came about following vocal opposition from some Lexington residents.