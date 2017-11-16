Lexington, State Road Swap Agreement Comes Before Council

By Stu Johnson 1 hour ago

Credit wkyt.com

Lexington’s council is expected to vote Thursday night on a road-swap strategy involving both city-maintained and state-maintained roadways.

It’s a modified plan that came about following vocal opposition from some Lexington residents.

 


The original road swap deal had state transportation crews taking over maintenance of Cooper Drive as well as a number of other local streets.  Residents along that corridor came to City Hall and expressed worries that stretch of road might eventually be widened and that could affect property values. 

Local and state officials regrouped and now Cooper will remain under Lexington’s control.  But, the new plan has a portion of Tates Creek Road from New Circle to Euclid Drive going to state control. 

This revised road package also has a section of Parkers Mill Road staying under Lexington jurisdiction. 

Lexington Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Dowell Hoskins-Squier says state highway improvement funds should be available to make improvements along Parkers Mill Road.​

It’s a modified plan that came about following vocal opposition from some Lexington residents.

 

Tags: 
Lexington Council

Related Content

Lexington Church Concerned About Effects of Downtown Redevelopment

By Stu Johnson Nov 8, 2017
visitlex.com

Members of a downtown Lexington church with a history that predates the Civil War continue to have concerns about how a major park project could impact their worship activities.  


Lexington Council Takes Step Toward Holding the Line on Urban Services Boundary

By Stu Johnson Nov 8, 2017
kentucky.com

The differing opinions about how Lexington should grow in the years ahead became evident in two close votes at City Hall Tuesday. 

As part of the government leaders made a key decision regarding the county’s comprehensive plan.

Lexington Council Committee Focuses on Economic Development

By Stu Johnson Sep 30, 2017

The chair of a Lexington’Urban County Council committee says it’s not always dollars that lure commercial enterprises to local areas.

Economic development incentives got a going-over last week at Lexington City Hall. 


Lexington Council Committee Reviews Purchase of Development Rights Program

By Stu Johnson Sep 20, 2017
kentucky.com

A review of Lexington’s Purchase of Development Rights program by a Council committee Tuesday included discussion of a designated revenue stream to help support the rural land preservation effort. 

It would involve the use of hotel/motel tax money.