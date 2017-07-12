Lexington Sets Public Meeting on Cable, Internet Services

Lexington residents with concerns about their cable television or Internet service get a chance next month to air those grievances in a public meeting.

The opportunity to sound off was announced during Tuesday’s Lexington council work session.

Lexington will hold what’s termed a “performance evaluation” of Spectrum August 24th at the senior center on Life Lane off Richmond Road.

City Chief Administrative Officer Sally Hamilton says citizen complaints cover everything from service, to pricing, to communication.

“People today just don’t accept this autocratic way of doing business. They feel that they ought to be heard and listened to and they should be,” explained Hamilton. “And you just can’t close the door.”

An attempt to reach a Spectrum representative proved unsuccessful. A company representative is expected to attend the August meeting.

Lexington has a franchise with Spectrum, whose parent company is Charter Communications.

Saying the local government has no power over the cable and internet company, Council Member Kevin Stinnett says the city needs to look to Washington for help.