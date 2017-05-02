Lexington Senior Housing Ribbon Cutting Signals Transformation

A ribbon-cutting for a low-income retirement complex Monday officially marked a transformation for a southwest Lexington neighborhood.

A long line of government, banking, construction, and community members cut the red ribbon for the $9 million Trent Village Affordable Senior Living.

It was a project spearheaded by Episcopal Retirement Services.

The Trent Boulevard site once served as a home for mentally challenged youth.

Much later it was proposed as housing for former felons.

It sat vacant and deteriorated for years until this 54-unit project came along.

Carolyn Price moved in some 6 months ago. “We do the walk around the community, and this is our home. We really do love being here,” said Price. “And I’m speaking for everybody that’s in building three because we sit around and talk and laugh.”

The major re-habbing of five buildings and new construction of four units wasn’t without logistical challenge. Bobby Maly with the Model Group, a development and construction property management firm, said work was halted for a period of time when crews discovered a sinkhole under the site for the community center.