Lexington Seeks to Curb Pollution in Creeks, Streams

A Lexington government official says a number of Lexington area creeks and streams do not meet State Division of Water standards for recreational use.

Members of Lexington’s Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee got a rundown last week on about a half dozen watershed areas within Fayette County.

Lexington Water Quality Section Manager Jennifer Carey says part of the problem lies with yard care.

“We’re seeing our main pollutants are pathogens and nutrients. That comes from people over fertilizing their lawns. There’s lot of background, natural background of nutrients, especially phosphorus around here,” said Carey.

Carey told committee members many of Lexington’s streams flow away from the downtown area. Division of Water Quality Director Charlie Martin says in addition to prevention, work is ongoing to try to pin down the source of pollutants.