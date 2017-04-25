Lexington To Roll Out "End Panhandling Now" Van

Lexington city officials along with a non-profit agency serving homeless people are implementing new strategies to reduce street corner panhandling. The launch of a new job centered service was unveiled Tuesday.

Lexington to Start a Van Service Aimed at Reducing Street Corner Panhandling

City and homeless agency officials stood beside a van with the words “End Panhandling Now” written across it’s side. The vehicle will be operated by New Life Day Center. Lexington Mayor Jim Gray says it will patrol city streets. “This van will travel Lexington streets and offer a ride to those who want an opportunity to work and earn. We’re offering a hand up to those who are asking for a hand out in our streets,” said Gray.

The van program will officially start May 8th. It’s modeled after one in Albuquerque where panhandlers are hired for day jobs beautifying the city. Day Center Founder Steve Polston made the trip to New Mexico. He says when people work their whole mentality is elevated. The exact route of the van each day is not yet finalized. “That’s a learning process. It was in Albuquerque and it will here. I know a lot of the corners,” explained Polston. “I mean obviously Maxwell and South Broadway is the big one.”

Signs will be posted at intersections asking motorist not to give cash to panhandlers. Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Director Charlie Lanter says the van program could help to deter unscrupulous beggars. “As citizens know ‘hey, if that guy holding a sign that says will work for food or need job and they know that if they stand there they’re gonna get on this van and get that opportunity, they’re gonna be less likely to give. That’s gonna drive some of this supply and it will help,” Lanter said.

The city will provide jobs cleaning up the community at $9 dollars an hour. Private businesses needing day laborers are also encouraged to participate.

Steve Polston says the six month cost of the van service is estimated at $60,000. Citizens are urged to contribute to LexGive.com, which will help support the jobs van. ​