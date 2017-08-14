Lexington Police Advertising Recruiting Efforts

Lexington police are working to grow the force to 600-plus officers over the next few years.

The recruiting coordinator says the process is moving along well.

In a little more than a month, 49 police recruits are expected to graduate from the cadet academy in Lexington.

Recruiting Coordinator McKenzie Willoughby says the goal is to have the same demographics as the city of Lexington. “Right now in the application phase, we’re at that. We’re actually at a higher percentage. Our city is about 28% diversity and we’re at about 36 in our current applicants right now,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby says diversity means everything but white males. He says that includes females, African Americans, and Latinos.

The recruiter attends job fairs and university campuses in search of the next cadets. Six billboards with police recruiting messages are visible throughout Lexington.