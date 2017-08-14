Lexington Police Advertising Recruiting Efforts

By Stu Johnson 6 minutes ago

Credit Stu Johnson

Lexington police are working to grow the force to 600-plus officers over the next few years. 

The recruiting coordinator says the process is moving along well.


In a little more than a month, 49 police recruits are expected to graduate from the cadet academy in Lexington. 

Recruiting Coordinator McKenzie Willoughby says the goal is to have the same demographics as the city of Lexington. “Right now in the application phase, we’re at that.  We’re actually at a higher percentage.  Our city is about 28% diversity and we’re at about 36 in our current applicants right now,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby says diversity means everything but white males.  He says that includes females, African Americans, and Latinos. 

The recruiter attends job fairs and university campuses in search of the next cadets.  Six billboards with police recruiting messages are visible throughout Lexington. 

Tags: 
lexington police
Recruiting Effort

Related Content

Lexington Council Discusses Diversity Recruitment

By Stu Johnson Sep 13, 2016
kentucky.com

Lexington public safety officials are working to increase the number of minorities in policing, fire protection, corrections, emergency management and emergency 911.  A number of barriers to increasing diversity were discussed during a council committee meeting Tuesday.

Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin told members of the General Government, Social Service Committee that agencies are reaching inside and outside the community to recruit employees. 

'Vapor Wake K-9' Joins Lexington Police in Explosive Detection, Homeland Security

By Stu Johnson Jun 28, 2017
Stu Johnson

Lexington police are using a new four-legged officer to enhance public safety while playing a homeland security role as well. 

Tilly, a two-year-old Labrado mix, is a Vapor Wake
K-9. 

Such dogs can detect small amounts of explosives on stationary and moving objects, including persons.