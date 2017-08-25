Lexington Planning Commission Approves Housing on VA Hospital Site

Lexington’s Planning Commission Thursday gave its approval for a zone change that will allow use of the campus of the Veterans Administration Hospital for new housing in the form of apartments and townhouses.

The 50 units will be offered first to military veterans and perhaps all low-income families.


Lexington VA Medical Center-Leestown
Credit www.lexington.va.gov

 

The vote by the Urban County Planning Commission was unanimous, clearing the way for the construction of the units on 10 acres of the VA hospital on Lexington’s Leestown Rd.

The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes a developer who says this is something the VA is doing elsewhere across the country.

The development will have a total of nearly 60,000 square feet and include one, two and three-bedroom units.

In addition to re-using existing buildings, it will include some new construction.

With the expected approval of Lexington’s Council, the new housing could open as early as 2019.

