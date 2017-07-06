Lexington Officials Celebrate New Fire Station

A ribbon-cutting Thursday at Lexington’s newest fire station brought the mayor, most of the city council, and public safety workers together for the ceremony.

Fire station two off Eastland Parkway will likely continue to be one of the busiest in town.

The new 14,000-plus square foot fire station replaces a colorful, but six decade old number two station off New Circle Road.

The old fire station, at one time, was headquarters for both fire and police.

Fire Chief Kristin Chilton says the new more spacious station will reduce fire runs for a growing section of town.

“This will move station two closer to Winchester Road so they can respond a lot quicker out Winchester Road area,” said Chilton. “We try to get everywhere in four minutes.”

Chilton recognized retired Assistant Fire Chief Harold Hoskins for his drive to see this new home for Station Two. After the ceremony, Hoskins said the $5 million fire station is constructed to last a for a century.

“This building, when we started, we said we wanted it to be a hundred year building and I truly believe, that in a hundred years there will be people in this building where we’re standing and there’s going to be a big loud noise come out of the wall and they’re going to run out of here and help someone,” noted Hoskins.

Next in line for a new station is the Masterson Station area. Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin says that station should be completed within 2 years.