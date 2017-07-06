Lexington Officials Celebrate New Fire Station

By Stu Johnson 9 minutes ago

A ribbon-cutting Thursday at Lexington’s newest fire station brought the mayor, most of the city council, and public safety workers together for the ceremony. 

Fire station two off Eastland Parkway will likely continue to be one of the busiest in town.


The new 14,000-plus square foot fire station replaces a colorful, but six decade old number two station off New Circle Road. 

The old fire station, at one time, was headquarters for both fire and police. 

Fire Chief Kristin Chilton says the new more spacious station will reduce fire runs for a growing section of town.

“This will move station two closer to Winchester Road so they can respond a lot quicker out Winchester Road area,” said Chilton.  “We try to get everywhere in four minutes.”

Chilton recognized retired Assistant Fire Chief Harold Hoskins for his drive to see this new home for Station Two.  After the ceremony, Hoskins said the $5 million fire station is constructed to last a for a century.

“This building, when we started, we said we wanted it to be a hundred year building and I truly believe, that in a hundred years there will be people in this building where we’re standing and there’s going to be a big loud noise come out of the wall and they’re going to run out of here and help someone,” noted Hoskins.

Next in line for a new station is the Masterson Station area.  Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin says that station should be completed within 2 years.

fire department
Fire Station
Kristin Chilton

Related Content

9-1-1 Operaters Added After Barn Fire Kills 23 Horses

By Stu Johnson Dec 22, 2016
Kentucky.com

 

Lexington officials are updating staffing policies following a weekend barn fire killing 23 horses.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Glenn Brown said six temporary staff members are being added to the 9-1-1 center.  

Chilton Named Lexington's New Fire Chief

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Mar 24, 2016
lexingtonky.gov

The city of Lexington has a new fire chief.  The announcement came Thursday from Mayor Jim Gray. 

Kristin Chilton is Lexington’s first female fire chief. She has more than two decades of firefighting experience in the bluegrass.

Lexington Heroin Overdoses Prompt Increased Narcan Use

By Stu Johnson May 18, 2017
wkyt.com

A combination of public and private funds is being used in Lexington to help cover the cost of drugs used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. 

Lexington leaders accepted a donation from a local bank Tuesday at the council work session.

A second $25,000 donation from a Lexington-based bank will be used to help pay for additional doses of the drug Narcan, often administered to those overdosed on heroin. 

Police Chief Mark Barnard says it’s taking more Narcan to try to save heroin users.