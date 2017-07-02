Lexington Mayor Reacts to California Rejection of Travel Ban Exemption

By Stu Johnson 3 hours ago

Mayor Jim Gray Friday morning admitted he’s disappointed in California’s decision not to exempt Lexington from it's travel ban.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra a week ago extended a ban on state-supported travel to Kentucky and three other states. 

 


Although acknowledging Lexington is working to be an open and welcoming city, Becerra said California’s law prohibits state-funded travel to states that authorize discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

Following a public appearance, Mayor Gray asserted that his town is an inclusive and inviting community.

“We’re going to work just as vigorously as we always have to ensure that everyone knows that Lexington is a wonderful place to visit, live in, work in, and to stay in,” stated Gray.

In his response to Gray’s letter seeking the exemption, Becerra said California’s legislation doesn’t allow for any political subdivisions within a state.​

