Lexington Filing Suit Against Opiod Makers, Distributors

By Stu Johnson 29 minutes ago

The Lexington-Fayette government is joining 34 other Kentucky counties in suing close to two dozen wholesale drug distributors and manufacturers. 

Mayor Jim Gray announced the opioid-related federal lawsuit Thursday.


Mayor Jim Gray announced plans for the lawsuit with a group of members of the faith-based community. representatives of social service agencies, police officers, firefighters, corrections officers, a parent who lost a child to drug overdose and a woman who turned her life around through treatment.
Credit Stu Johnson

The lawsuit seeks to hold a total of 20 drug manufacturers or distributors accountable for the amount of opioids coming into the Lexington community. 

Calling it the next step in the community’s war on opioids, Mayor Gray said overdose deaths in Lexington doubled from 2013 to 2016. He says Fayette County ranks second in Kentucky for heroin related deaths. 

In addition to recovering costs, Gray hopes the legal action sends a message.

“Profits are, of course essential to businesses to industries, to the economy.  But, profits should never come before people, and that’s the message we’re sending here.”

The mayor said it’s too early to quote a dollar amount that Lexington hopes to recover through the legal action. 

In addition to police and fire costs, community officials cite about a million dollars spent annually for drug treatment, $150,000 a year to support the needle exchange program, and increasing costs for Narcan, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. 

Tags: 
opioid
Jim Gray
lawsuit

President's Declaration of Opioid Emergency on Eastern Standard

By 11 hours ago
Brian Burkhart

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.

On this week's show, we discuss the meaning of that declaration and its potential impact on Kentucky.


Madison County Officials Hope Opioid Emergency Declaration Will Provide Resources

By Oct 27, 2017
Ohio Valley reSource

The Trump administration’s announcement Thursday that the opioid crisis is a national public health emergency was not news to first responders in Madison County.


Little Regional Coordination As Trump Addresses Opioid Emergency

By Aaron Payne Oct 26, 2017
Courtesy White House Office of the First Lady

EDITOR's NOTE: This story has been updated to include new information regarding the timing of an emergency declaration.

Many lawmakers from the Ohio Valley region are expected at the White House Thursday as President Donald Trump delivers an address on the opioid crisis. 

It is still not clear when the president will unveil a long-awaited emergency declaration on the epidemic. 


Fayette Health Department Again Offers Free Naloxone Kits

By Stu Johnson Oct 20, 2017
Stu Johnson

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is once again offering free Naloxone kits. 

The first official distribution of the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses is scheduled for this Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 


Opioids On Trial: Can Lawsuits Help Fix The Addiction Crisis?

By Aaron Payne Oct 2, 2017
Courtesy WFPL.

When health care and law enforcement officials met recently at a health policy forum in Lexington, Kentucky, to share ideas about the opioid crisis, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear listed some groups that have benefited from money won in a 2015 settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.