Lexington Fayette Health Officials Confirm West Nile Virus in Local Resident

By Stu Johnson 1 hour ago

Credit wkyt.com

The Lexington Fayette Health Department has confirmed its first case of West Nile virus for 2017 in a local resident.

Health department crews are initiating targeted spraying in sections of downtown and east Lexington.

 


The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes.  It’s known to be present in mosquito populations in Kentucky. 

In most instances, people infected with West Nile show no or relatively mild symptoms including fever, headache, nausea, and swollen lymph glands. 

In rare cases, West Nile can lead to serious ailments like meningitis or encephalitis. 

Health department crews plan to conduct pre-dawn spraying Thursday in portions of the zip codes 40502, 40405, 40507, and 40508. 

Fayette health officials earlier this year announced plans for targeted spraying if there were locally-transmitted cases of the Zika Virus,

So far, there have been no such cases in the Lexington area.

Tags: 
West Nile
Zika
Lexington Fayette Health

Related Content

Zika Not Only Bug-Carried Health Threat in Ky

By Stu Johnson May 15, 2017
entomology.ca.uky.edu

A public health entomologist says the mosquito-borne Zika virus is just one of several health-related issues likely to face central Kentuckians in the years ahead. 

Mosquitoes are also not the only insects that may carry viruses.

Dr. Grayson Brown, who heads the University of Kentucky’s Public Health Entomology Lab, participated in last week’s Zika Summit in downtown Lexington. Brown says locally-transmitted Zika may not soon surface in the Bluegrass. 

Zika Concerns Prompt Ky Health Officials to Offer Holiday Travel Advice

By Dec 12, 2016
wkyt.com

Kentucky's Department of Public Health is responding to concerns about the Zika virus with holiday travel suggestions.  Officials are especially concerned about pregnant women.  According to infectious disease specialist, Dr. Ardis Hoven, says pregnant women, those who might be pregnant and their sex partners should avoid areas where the virus remains active. 