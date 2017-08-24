Lexington to Evaluate Performance of Spectrum Cable

Lexington's Council is hosting what they're calling a "cable provider performance evaluation" Thursday evening.

During the meeting at the Lexington Senior Center, a representative of Spectrum is likely to hear comments from a large number of cable subscribers.

Roger Daman, city administrative officer in general services, says nearly 300 citizen complaints about Spectrum have been registered this year, many about pricing.

“The FCC doesn’t allow us to regulate rates, but there are certain things in the cable franchise that Spectrum still needs to abide by,” said Daman.

Spectrum is the product name for Charter Communications.

Company Spokesman Mike Pedelty admits Spectrum’s pricing is different from the former provider, Time Warner.

“This is really more about the pricing and packaging of our industry and how pricing is done,” Pedelty noted.

Pedelty believes a dialogue with customers about industry direction can be a positive.

The meeting at the Senior Center off Richmond Road is scheduled to run from 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday evening.