Lexington Council Votes to Move Confederate Statues

By Stu Johnson 3 hours ago

Applause greeted the Lexington Council vote on Confederate statues Thursday night
Credit Stu Johnson

Lexington's council has voted to proceed with plans to move two Confederate statues from a historic downtown site.

Next steps include asking the Kentucky Military History Commission for permission to relocate the statues. 


Before backing the mayor’s proposal to move the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge statues, council members heard from dozens about the issue.  

That included Sam Floro with Sons of Confederate Veterans.

“We condemn the actions of any group attempting to use these monuments for their own extremist political agendas,” said Floro

The overwhelming majority of speakers expressed support for moving the statues.

After the nearly three-hour discussion,  Marilyn Dishman, who had offered  passionate pleas to council, recognized some members had constituents asking for a "no" vote.

“They were very brave in what they did and I really do appreciate it,”  Dishman said.

Mayor Gray announced that private firms have offered to cover the cost of relocating the statues.  A new home for them is expected to be chosen within the next month.

Tags: 
Lexington City Council
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray
confederate statues

Related Content

Public Comment on Davis Statue in State Capitol Closes Wednesday

By Ryland Barton Jul 27, 2015
wfpl.org

The chance for the public to comment on whether the state should keep a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the state Capitol rotunda closes on Wednesday.

Lexington Council Backs Plan to Move Confederate Statues

By Stu Johnson Aug 16, 2017
Stu Johnson

countu

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to back Mayor Jim Gray’s plan to move two Confederate statues from the old historic courthouse grounds. 

Where to move them looms as a large question.


Lexington Mayor Jim Gray Proposes Moving Confederate Statues

By Stu Johnson Aug 14, 2017
kentucky.com

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will ask the urban county council this week to petition the state to relocate two confederate monuments that stand in the heart of downtown.   

In a Youtube video released Sunday, Mayor Gray said his family has ties to America’s Civil War.