Lexington Council Votes to Move Confederate Statues

Lexington's council has voted to proceed with plans to move two Confederate statues from a historic downtown site.

Next steps include asking the Kentucky Military History Commission for permission to relocate the statues.

Before backing the mayor’s proposal to move the John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge statues, council members heard from dozens about the issue.

That included Sam Floro with Sons of Confederate Veterans.

“We condemn the actions of any group attempting to use these monuments for their own extremist political agendas,” said Floro

The overwhelming majority of speakers expressed support for moving the statues.

After the nearly three-hour discussion, Marilyn Dishman, who had offered passionate pleas to council, recognized some members had constituents asking for a "no" vote.

“They were very brave in what they did and I really do appreciate it,” Dishman said.

Mayor Gray announced that private firms have offered to cover the cost of relocating the statues. A new home for them is expected to be chosen within the next month.