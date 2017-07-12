Lexington Council Member Stinnett Among Those to Meet With VP Pence

Among the Lexington area business representatives scheduled to meet with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday is council member Kevin Stinnett.

Stinnett says all members of council were invited to the afternoon event at Bryant’s Rent-All.

While the vice president is expected to focus on health care issues, Stinnett says there are other pressing matters.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of health care you have, if you can’t afford it. But, if you have a job, most people can afford healthcare at that point. So, I know he’s coming to talk about healthcare, but infrastructure and jobs should be our priority and the topic for today,” said Stinnett.

Stinnett says it would be nice for Lexington leaders to have the ear of the VP during his visit. The veteran council member adds this type of event tends to be political. He says other Lexington leaders are in Washington this week meeting with members of congress.​