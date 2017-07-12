Lexington Council Member Stinnett Among Those to Meet With VP Pence

By Stu Johnson 1 hour ago

Lexington Council Member Kevin Stinnett During Tuesday's Work Session
Credit Stu Johnson

Among the Lexington area business representatives scheduled to meet with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday is council member Kevin Stinnett.

Stinnett says all members of council were invited to the afternoon event at Bryant’s Rent-All.  


While the vice president is expected to focus on health care issues, Stinnett says there are other pressing matters.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of health care you have, if you can’t afford it.  But, if you have a job, most people can afford healthcare at that point.  So, I know he’s coming to talk about healthcare, but infrastructure and jobs should be our priority and the topic for today,” said Stinnett.

Stinnett says it would be nice for Lexington leaders to have the ear of the VP during his visit.  The veteran council member adds this type of event tends to be political.  He says other Lexington leaders are in Washington this week meeting with members of congress.​

Tags: 
Mike Pence
Kevin Stinnett

Related Content

6th Dist. Rep Andy Barr Discusses Pence Visit, Senate Health Bill

By 10 hours ago
kentucky.com

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Lexington tomorrow Wednesday as part of the Administration’s efforts to get support for the health care bill being considered in the Senate.

Arriving on Air Force Two with the Vice President  will be Sixth District Representative Andy Barr.  


Lexington City Leaders Look for Long Term Plan to Pay for Street Lights

By Stu Johnson Dec 7, 2015
lexingtonky.gov

    Lexington leaders are investigating ways to reduce a growing deficit in the city’s street light program. Taxpayers could be asked to pitch in.

Lexington Council Hears From Public on Minimum Wage Proposal

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Jun 8, 2015
Stu Johnson / WEKU News

    

Discussion about a proposal to increase Lexington's minimum wage drew a large crowd at city hall Monday.  A council vote appears to be weeks, if not months away.