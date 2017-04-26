Lexington Council Member Indicted on Theft Charges

Lexington council member Sasha Love Higgins has been indicted on multiple theft and other felony charges stemming from her former position at a local motel.

The 34 year old was indicted Tuesday on charges of identity theft, forgery, and three counts of theft by deception, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Higgins’ attorney Fred Peters says she will plead not guilty. Peters also says the first term councilwoman will likely step down from the council. He says the likely resignation is not an admission of guilt.

The attorney says he and his client want to respect the work of the council and don’t want the indictment to be a distraction. Peters says Higgins hasn’t decided when she will resign.