Lexington Council Discusses Bike Lane Development

Lexington council members have discussed the timing and location for the development of new bike lanes in Fayette County.

The matter came before the Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee last week.

Committee Member Kevin Stinnett asked why more off-road bike lanes were not being constructed.

Planning Commissioner Derek Paulsen said there are additional costs and property issues to consider.

“Clays Mill, you know we would probably be looking at ten feet of a trail, if you want to have two lanes of bike or pedestrian traffic and so you get to some areas where it’s really not going to be cost effective and I think you’re going to have a lot of push back from the neighbors,” said Paulsen.

Paulsen says some bike lane striping occurs when road repaving is being conducted, but he says that’s not a standard procedure. The planning commissioner says the striping must meet criteria outlined in the pedestrian and biking master plan.​