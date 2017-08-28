Lexington Council Considers Five-Year Waste Management Plan

Lexington leaders are preparing to adopt a five-year plan for waste management.

As they consider the proposal that includes details on future garbage and recycling goals, one council member would like to re-examine a “pay-as-you-toss” program.

Under a “pay as you toss-or throw” waste disposal system, users would be charged for collection based on the amount they discard. This approach is viewed by proponents as an incentive to increase recycling.

Councilman Kevin Stinnett says such a strategy was considered some six years ago and then shelved.

“Now that we have routing software and now that we have some stability in the department and now that we have stability in our billing system, I think it’s an opportune time to go back and re-address that and bring back our work,” said Stinnett.

Division of Waste Management Director Tracey Thurman says the use of larger recycling containers and smaller garbage receptacles can further the push for more recycling.

According to Thurman, the full council will vote on the five-year plan and it will be sent on to the state.