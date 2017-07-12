Lexington Council Committee Passes Ethics Law Revisions

By Stu Johnson 58 minutes ago

Credit kentucky.com

Lexington’s General Government and Social Services Committee has voted to revise the city’s ethics law. 

The ethics ordinance has been in existence for close to two decades, but never undergone such extensive revisions.


Earlier this year, council member Sasha Love Higgins resigned her post on the governing board after facing an indictment on theft charges. 

Vice Mayor Steve Kay asked that a provision to allow for “removal from office” be studied in committee.

“There’s again, I think, a concern that, for certain kinds of misconduct we have no opportunity to act on that to basically protect the integrity of this body,” said Kay.

Council Member Angela Evans, who offered the report of the council work group, said a “removal from office” provision is not allowed under Lexington’s current government structure.   

Council Member Bill Farmer expressed hesitation about such a change.  “If someone is involved in a court proceeding, I don’t think we should act before that court proceeding is done.  It’s just my personal point of view I think that could be prejudicial to whatever is going on there,” Farmer said.

Evans, meanwhile, says the revised ethics ordinance does include a great deal of additional language including wording on financial and private interests, conflicts of interest, and a list of penalties.  

A full council vote is expected this fall.

Related Content

Lexington City Leaders Review Ethics Law Modifications

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Jul 7, 2016
kentucky.com

Several modifications in Lexington’s governmental ethics law are under review at city hall.  A subcommittee reviewed the current ordinance over the last year and a half.  Lexington Council Member Angela Evans says one change calls for including private interest along with financial interest information. “It’s just creating that extra level of transparency that, you know, I do care enough about this organization that I serve on that board and just allowing the public to see that relationship.”

Lexington at Work on Update to Ethics Act

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Sep 2, 2015
lexingtonky.gov

   

Lexington officials are reviewing the city’s ethics act.  Recommendations are expected later this fall.

A council subcommittee is examining ethics regulations for council members and other city employees.  Subcommittee Chair Angela Evans says an updated ethics act could go beyond issues like financial disclosure and using public office for personal gain. She says the group is working on an official definition for misconduct.  “It opens it up to beyond just how you use your office,” said Evans.

Lexington Council Member Indicted on Theft Charges

By Lexington Herald-Leader Apr 26, 2017
kentucky.com

Lexington council member Sasha Love Higgins has been indicted on multiple theft and other felony charges stemming from her former position at a local motel.

The 34 year old was indicted Tuesday on charges of identity theft, forgery, and three counts of theft by deception, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. 

Higgins’ attorney Fred Peters says she will plead not guilty.  Peters also says the first term councilwoman will likely step down from the council.  He says the likely resignation is not an admission of guilt. 