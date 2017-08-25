Lexington Cable Subscribers Air Complaints

For about an hour and a half Thursday evening, a roomful of Lexington cable subscribers aired their complaints to representatives of Charter Communications, the provider of Spectrum services.

Many of the concerns raised at Lexington’s performance evaluation centered on customer service.

Two representatives of Spectrum sat on the stage at Lexington’s senior center while being peppered with complaints from cable customers.

“I do expect a good bang for our buck and we’re not getting it.”

“Call the call center, get scripts only, the people are not trained, they can’t give me any answers, they can’t do anything.”

“On the other end of the phone you don’t listen. Basically speaking, you guys don’t listen. You can think you do, but you really don’t”

Other concerns included rate changes, technician tardiness, varying Internet speeds, difficulties in dropping options.

Subscriber Patsy McKinney provided a moment of comedic relief early on. “When I came in and saw all the police officers, I had to chuckle. You all must have thought all us old people were going to riot,” joked McKinney.

Prior to the start of citizen comments, Mayor Jim Gray addressed the group, stressing that encouraging competition for service could prove beneficial.

After the public meeting, Spectrum Spokesman Mike Hogan said concerns were heard and the cable provider would work to address individual issues.