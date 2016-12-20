Lexington-Based Military Missions Seeing Increased Requests, Deliveries

A Lexington-based organization is about to begin its second decade distributing care packages to servicemen and women overseas. The number of deliveries from Military Missions Incorporated this year is significantly up from a year ago.

For 10 years, volunteers in Lexington have packed up items such as baby wipes, snacks, personal care products, socks and greeting cards.

Volunteer Karen Weaver says, by year’s end, some 6000 packages will have gone out, about 1000 more than last year.

She says some of the military personnel don’t receive gifts from home, “For the ones that still get things from home and the ones that get nothing, it’s a morale booster.”

Weaver says the packages, "let them know that somebody here is thinking about them, somebody loves them, and somebody cares."

Weaver says names of those in service and donations come in from across the country. She says the program has grown primarily through email requests and word of mouth. While packages are sent out four times a year, the holiday delivery is the largest.

