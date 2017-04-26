Less Mosquito Spraying Planned This Summer in Lexington

Fayette County Health Commissioner Kraig Humbaugh Tuesday presented mosquito control strategies to leaders at city hall.

Fayette crews spraying for mosquitoes expect to be out fewer times this summer

Humbaugh says citywide overnight spraying to control mosquitoes is not planned this summer. The commissioner says mosquito traps will be used as surveillance to determine where to spray. “So, high mosquito activity areas will be where we’ll be concentrating,” said Humbaugh.

Humbaugh told council members there were two West Nile cases last year in Fayette County. He said it’s possible mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus could make it to Kentucky by the end of the summer.

The long time public health physician says residents always need to look for ways to eliminate standing water around homes. Humbaugh says toys left outside overnight can accumulate enough moisture to serve as a home for mosquitoes. “These mosquitoes that can spread diseases like Zika and West Nile can breed in very, very small amounts of water,” explained Humbaugh.

Lexington will play host to a statewide Zika Summit on May 11th.