Lawmakers Likely To Tackle Tax Reform This Year

Tax reform is likely to be next on the agenda for Kentucky lawmakers.

Senate President Pro Tem David Givens said Gov. Bevin Is putting the groundwork in place. “The vast majority of the leadership and the credibility of the governor has to be put behind the effort. And I sense Governor Bevin is positioning to do that,” said Givens.

Givens says the timing of any special session on tax reform is to be determined. New House Majority Floor Leader Jonathon Shell believes it could come during this year. “I think what you’re going to see is a special session called by the governor sometime later this year to deal with that and potentially the pension issue, once we get the recommendations back from the audit that they’re doing currently,” Shell said.

For this short session of the General Assembly, Shell says legal tort reform and codifying Governor Bevin’s red tape reductions could still come before lawmakers.

In the Senate, David Givens said more local control of education policy with less emphasis on the Common Core program is a top priority.​