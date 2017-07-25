Latest Transfer Makes Ark Encounter For-Profit Again

Officials with the Ark Encounter attraction in Grant County have transferred ownership of the property for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The transfer is expected to restore the property to its previous for-profit status.

Last week attorneys for the facility featuring a gigantic Noah’s Ark were negotiating with the city of Williamstown over a 50-cent-per-ticket fee to help pay for additional police and fire services.

In the midst of the already-unsettling discussions, Mayor Rick Skinner learned the for-profit Ark Encounter had transferred the property to a non-profit affiliate.

“Basically it was a quit-claim deed transferring it to Crosswater Canyon which says they’re a non-profit. Not sure the reasons behind it.”

At the time, the mayor expressed a concern that the operators of the Ark were making the move to get out of the 50-cent fee and possibly avoid paying taxes altogether.

Days after discovering the transfer to the non-profit Crosswater Canyon, the state’s agency that regulates tourism issued a statement cancelling a promised tax rebate worth up to $18 million.

“It came to our attention they had done this quit claim deed, transferring from a for-profit to a non-profit and in doing so the company became in violation of that agreement.”

Laura Brooks, communications director for the state agency, says the Ark Encounter was notified it was in violation of the agreement that established a tax incentive worth up to $18 million.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Ark Encounter officials have made another transfer of the property, restoring the facility to its original for-profit status.

Officials with Ark Encounter say they’ll make a statement sometime Tuesday.