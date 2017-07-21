Ky Unemployment Up Slightly for June 2017

Kentucky’s seasonally-adjusted preliminary unemployment rate for June 2017 was 5.1 percent, according to the state's Office of Employment and Training.

The June  rate was up one tenth of a percentage point from the five percent reported in May.


It’s likewise up a tenth of a percentage point from the five percent rate recorded for the state in June 2016.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the nationwide seasonally adjusted jobless rate for June was 4.4 percent,  up a tenth of a point from the 4.3 percent reported in May.

Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based on estimates from the Current Population Survey of households.

It is designed to measure trends rather than to count the actual number of people working. It includes jobs in agriculture and those classified as self-employed.

