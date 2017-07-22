Ky Tourism Suspends Tax Break for Noah's Ark Attraction

By & Associated Press 40 minutes ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's tourism agency has suspended a tax break worth up to $18 million for a Noah's ark biblical attraction after the park transferred its main property to a nonprofit affiliate.

Media outlets report the Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet said the park's action breached the incentive agreement, which would refund a portion of sales tax collected at the site.


Ark Encounter's sign at entrance of park
Credit Cheri Lawson

Ark Encounter transferred land to Crosswater Canyon in June. The tourism agency says Ark Encounter failed to inform the state of any change in ownership or get prior written consent.

Mark Looy, a spokesman for the group that built the ark, Answers in Genesis, says in a statement it doesn't believe the property's transfer created a default and that the group will comply with concerns over the transfer.

The 510-foot wooden ark opened in July 2016.

Tags: 
noah's ark
Ark Encounter

Related Content

Williamstown Turns Down Ark Encounter Request for Lower Safety Tax

By Jul 19, 2017
Cheri Lawson

The City of Williamstown has rejected the latest request by the Ark Encounter theme park to reduce the amount of a new “safety assessment fee.”

Earlier this year, the city imposed a per-ticket charge of 50 cents to cover the cost of increased police and fire services.


Feedback on Ark Anniversary Story, Liberal Bias Refuted

By Jul 17, 2017

A visitor to WEKU dot fm, using the alias “Solo Boy,” wrote in response to Cheri Lawson’s story that aired Friday, Ark Encounter's First Year a Slow Voyage for Williamstown.

He writes, “Any reason why Cheri Lawson neglected to mention that Elmer’s General store is located 2 miles away on the other side of Interstate 75?"


Ark Encounter's First Year a Slow Voyage for Williamstown

By Jul 14, 2017
Cheri Lawson

 

A controversial theme park in Grant County is celebrating its first anniversary. But, so far, the Ark Encounter hasn’t floated everybody’s boat.

Taking pictures at the park’s entrance under an amusement park sized orange sign with big white letters announcing "ARK Encounter," the Botcher family from South Milwaukee is enthusiastic about their vacation in Kentucky.

 

"It’s The Ark so we’re hoping to see the size and get to see some of the animals inside."

 

Group Warns Schools About Field Trips to Noah's Ark

By & Associated Press Jul 12, 2016
answersingenesis.org

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A group opposed to a new Noah's Ark attraction in Kentucky says it is warning hundreds of public schools against visiting the Ark Encounter.

 

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says ark field trips would expose children to religious proselytizing in violation of the constitutional separation of church and state.

Kentucky's Noah's Ark Opens Amidst Controversy

By Jul 7, 2016
Arkencounter.com

The long-anticipated Noah’s Ark theme park opens to the public in Williamstown Thursday.

As WEKU’s Cheri Lawson reports, the $100 million project, called the Ark Encounter, has been shrouded in controversy since it was announced six years ago.    

Midway between the rolling hills of Cincinnati and Lexington sits Williamstown, Ky. It's here where there's a massive timber-framed structure - Noah's Ark. 