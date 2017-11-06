KY Teachers Groups to Unveil Alternative Plan to Governor’s Pension Reform Bill

Education leaders across Kentucky are joining Monday to present a new pension reform plan as an alternative to Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed bill.



According to a release, ‘The Shared Responsibility Plan’ is designed to address challenges and financial shortcomings of the current state employee pension fund while considering long term stability for public workers. Representatives from the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and others will unveil the plan at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at Woodford County High School. The plan has been presented to lawmakers in draft form.







Teachers and some state lawmakers have suggested tackling tax reform first and closing loopholes to shore up the pension fund. The Governor is expected to call a special session that will consider changes to the existing state employee pension program.