KY Secretary of State Works With Hackers To Restore Constituent Confidence

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said Kentuckians fall behind most of the nation in confidence in their government institutions.



In a visit to Murray State University Thursday, Grimes addressed educators attending the Kentucky Department of Education’s civic symposium.

While referencing civic health studies she conducted when she first entered office in 2012 and 2016, Grimes said Kentucky is doing well in terms of civic engagement, participation, and community involvement.

Grimes said her office is addressing these issues by testing out state voting equipment and infrastructure. Grimes said attendants of DefCon, an annual convention of hackers in Las Vegas that commenced this week, are working with her office by attempting to hack multiple voting machines.

Grimes has twice denied a federal request to submit state voter information.

