Ky Officials Participate in Conference of County Officials

Some 2000 county government officials including many from Kentucky have participated in the National Association of Counties conference in Ohio.

A northern Kentucky judge says participants spent a significant amount of time on health related issues.

Attendees adopted a federal policy agenda for the coming year and exchanged lessons on challenges facing counties nationwide.

A major ongoing topic is how to address opioid addiction problems. For some communities, that means adopting needle exchange programs.

Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore says such a proposal failed to win approval in his county.

The county judge says the enabling law requires both county and city backing, “Unless we can find a city that would partner with the county, it’s a moot point. If we passed it and the city didn’t, it still would not go anywhere, and would not allow the other counties to as well."

Moore says he’s been selected to chair a transportation steering committee as part of the National Association of Counties.

When asked what’s the most pressing transportation issue in Kentucky, without hesitating, Moore says replacement of the Brent Spence Bridge crossing the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky.