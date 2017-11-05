Ky House Speaker Resigns Post After Texts With Staffer

By ADAM BEAM & Associated Press 22 seconds ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican House speaker has resigned his leadership position after acknowledging he settled sexual harassment claims from one of his staffers last month.

Credit Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com File photo

Jeff Hoover announced his decision Sunday.

He denied sexually harassing the staff member, but said he sent inappropriate text messages that were consensual.

Hoover's wife and two of his three daughters were in the room as he spoke.

Hoover says he will remain in the legislature. House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne will become the acting speaker.

The announcement comes as Gov. Matt Bevin is trying to push through changes to the state's troubled pension system. Hoover had said he would not vote for Bevin's bill without changes.

Hoover has been speaker since January when Republicans took control for the first time in nearly a century.

Tags: 
Jeff Hoover
Speaker of the House
Harassment

Related Content

Despite Published Allegations, Ky GOP Caucus Stands Behind Speaker Hoover

By Nov 3, 2017
Ryland Barton, Kentucky Public Radio

Republicans in Kentucky’s House of Representatives say Speaker Jeff Hoover still has their support after a report alleging he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint made by a staffer. 

GOP House members discussed Hoover’s position at closed-door meeting Friday.


Kentucky Speaker Says He Won't Resign Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Settlement

By Ryland Barton Nov 3, 2017

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover won’t step down from his position after news reports that he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a female employee.

According to the Associated Press, at a Kentucky Hospital Association event Friday morning, Hoover said he would “absolutely not” resign.

Republican members of the state House of Representatives are scheduled to meet Friday afternoon to discuss Hoover’s status and a massive pension overhaul proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Democratic Lexington Rep. Reacts to Hoover Sexual Harassment Reports

By Nov 3, 2017

A Lexington lawmaker said published reports of a settlement by Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover over sexual harassment allegations reflects a legislative culture that doesn’t fully understand the economic power and weight of women. 

Report Claims House Speaker Jeff Hoover Settled Sex Harassment Claim

By Nov 2, 2017
wkms.org

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has reached a confidential settlement over sexual harassment allegations made by a woman who works on his staff.

That's according to a report from the Louisville Courier Journal. The report claims the agreement was made last week after the leader of the House received a demand letter from the woman’s lawyer over allegations dating back to 2016. 