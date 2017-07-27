Ky Farm Bureau President Appears Before U.S. Senate Committee

The president of the Kentucky Farm Bureau has offered suggestions as Congress works to adopt a new federal farm bill. 

Mark Haney appeared this week before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.


Haney told the senators that farmers are most concerned about debt and other economic matters.

“The farm sector debt to income ratio is at a concerning level,” noted Haney.  “And, depending on what happens with the crops this year, it could be even higher as we begin 2018.”

The farm bureau president says expanding the benefits of crop insurance to the dairy industry would amount to another “tool in the toolbox” for farmers.  Senate action on a new farm bill is not expected anytime soon.

In introducing Haney, U.S. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noted his personal interest in agricultural issues for decades. 

“When I first entered the senate I knew I wanted to sit on this committee to be Kentucky’s voice on our nation’s agricultural policies, a position I’m honored to still hold today,” said McConnell.

The Kentucky Republican came to Washington in 1985.  McConnell said he looked forward to working with committee members in writing a new farm bill in 2018.  Committee chair Pat Roberts responded that this year might be a better number.   

McConnell added, “the sooner the better.”​

