Ky Auditor Rolls Out Audits of Ten Counties

The Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts has released financial reviews of ten more county governments this week.

The state official is required by law to conduct yearly audits of county fiscal courts, sheriffs, and county clerks.

Communications Director Mike Goins says the auditor’s office conducts some 700 audits of county office holders each year. In the majority of cases, Goins says the audits produce no big red flags.

“By and large, for the most part, our auditors find the majority of counties out there are doing a very good job. Typically the majority of county audits we issue on an annual basis, we have no findings,” said Goins.

Goins says there are certain issues more prevalent that others when findings are made. He says those include a lack of segregation of duties in book keeping and a lack of payroll control.

Goins says citizens can review individual county audits at the web site www.auditor.ky.gov.