Ky 2018 Election Candidate Filing Period Opens with New Online Portal

The candidate filing period for the 2018 election cycle has opened in Kentucky with a new filing portal for candidates on the Secretary of State's website.



Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says the 2018 elections will feature thousands of candidates, including six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 100 seats in the state House of Representatives and seats in even districts in the Kentucky Senate.

The judicial slate includes the state Supreme Court's third district, District Judges, and all Commonwealth's Attorneys and Circuit Court Clerks. All county officers will be up for election along with city legislative bodies and mayors of some cities.

The deadline for filing for offices that have a primary is 4 p.m. local time on January 30, 2018. Independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy must file by 4 p.m. local time on April 2, 2018.

