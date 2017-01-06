Kentucky's Red November: Audio Documentary of the Undamming of Red River Gorge

On November 18, 1967, one of Kentucky’s most scenic and treasured wilderness areas was poised to become Red River Lake. The pivotal visit by U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas placed the local controversy into the national spotlight.

Covered by CBS News, TIME Magazine and others, the battle endured for years between environmental factions, the Sierra Club, dam proponents, as well as state and federal officials...with Powell County flood control in the balance.

Today, this chapter of Red River Gorge and Kentucky’s natural history is largely forgotten, if known at all, but is retold by the voices that made it happen.

Here's a link to the program, produced by Kentucky Afield Radio