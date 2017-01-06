Kentucky's Red November: Audio Documentary of the Undamming of Red River Gorge

By WEKU 5 seconds ago

On November 18, 1967, one of Kentucky’s most scenic and treasured wilderness areas was poised to become Red River Lake. The pivotal visit by U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas placed the local controversy into the national spotlight.  

The Red River Gorge is designated a Geological Area, National Natural Landmark and National Archaeological District and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Credit kentuckytourism.com

Covered by CBS News, TIME Magazine and others, the battle endured for years between environmental factions, the Sierra Club, dam proponents, as well as state and federal officials...with Powell County flood control in the balance.

Today, this chapter of Red River Gorge and Kentucky’s natural history is largely forgotten, if known at all, but is retold by the voices that made it happen.

Here's a link to the program, produced by Kentucky Afield Radio

Tags: 
Red River Gorge
Kentucky Afield
Ky Fish and Wildlife
Charlie Baglan

Related Content

High Number of Accidents at Red River Gorge

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Oct 15, 2015
cincinnati.com

Falls, some with tragic results, have been on the rise in central Kentucky’s Red River Gorge.  Recent accidents have kept members of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team busy.

In less than a week, two children went missing, an Ohio man fell to his death, and a female hiker survived a fall.  The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team responded to two of those accidents.  Deputy Coordinator John May says the number of falls is up this year.  “You know our team specifically responds to 30 to 40 rescues a year and we have already exceeded that,” said May.

Safety Measures Urged Following Falls at Red River Gorge

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Feb 9, 2015
Cincinnati.com

    

Two weekend incidents at Red River Gorge in which a camper died and a hiker was injured are serving to reinforce the importance of safety in the popular scenic area. Experts and regular visitors say such tragic incidents are far from rare.