Kentucky Writers Set For February Hall Of Fame Induction

For the fifth year, several Kentucky writers will be

recognized for their literary work during ceremonies next month. Five will be inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.

The Feb. 2 ceremony will be at Lexington’s Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. Center Director Neil Chethik said two living writers, author Barbara Kingsolver and poet Gayl Jones take on issues from environmentalism to race. “This particular induction ceremony really highlights two of the most fierce Kentucky women writers of the last 30 or 40 years,” Chethik said.

Also being inducted are three deceased writers, Irvin S. Cobb, A.B. Guthrie Junior, and Joseph Seamon Cotter. Chethik says the Commonwealth has a long history of outstanding writers. The Carnegie Center director said can Kentuckians be ambivalent at times about education. “You know we have problems in reading and writing and literacy,” he said. “But, on the other side of that, we have some of the greatest writers in the country.”

Chethik said poetry in Kentucky is amazing, in part due to the beauty of the state and its inspiration on writers. .​