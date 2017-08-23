Kentucky Tourism Officials Hoping for MegaViewer Response

Kentucky officials are hoping a reminder of a once-popular toy will generate additional visits to the state’s tourist attractions.

It’s called a MegaViewer and this week it's in the "Pride of the Counties" area at the Kentucky State Fair.

State Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum says it’s essentially a 13 foot tall 1000 pound replica of the old Viewmaster.

“I think when we were younger we all looked at the viewmaster as a way to experience places that we hadn’t traveled or things that we want to do and now we can do that with images of Kentucky,” noted Branscum.

Branscum says this is the MegaViewer’s first formal stop in-state. It’s already been used to promote Kentucky in New York's Times Square along with visits to Chicago, Atlanta, and Columbus.

The tourism commissioner recalls an experience while the MegaViewer was in New York’s Time Square.

“A lady from Pittsburgh, she had three of her kids. Before, she said, ‘I don’t want to go to Kentucky. We travel the beach. I don’t know much about Kentucky.’ She came out through the MegaViewer and she said ‘well all of my kids love Kentucky. I think that this will be a great family trip. Looks like I got to go to Kentucky now,” Branscum explained.

Branscum says the MegaViewer features 15 static or video images of popular tourism spots in Kentucky. After it’s time at the fair, the MegaViewer will be off to St. Louis.​