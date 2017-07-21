Kentucky Told to Pay Attorney Fees in Same-Sex Marriage Case

By Adam Beam Associated Press 14 seconds ago

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis spent five days in jail in 205 for refusing to obey a court order to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples
Credit Ryland Barton / Kentucky Public Radio

  FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for a county clerk who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.

U.S. District Judge Jim Bunning says Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was acting for the state government when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on the basis of her personal religious beliefs. He ordered the state to pay $222,695 in attorneys' fees and another $2,008 in costs. He said the county government and Davis herself are not liable.

Davis spent five days in jail for refusing a judge's order that she issue the licenses to gay couples shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Kentucky's Republican governor signed a law last year that removed the names of clerks from state marriage licenses.

 

Tags: 
Kim Davis
Same Sex Marriage

Related Content

Clerk Kim Davis Asks Court to Dismiss Gay Marriage Suit

By & Jun 21, 2016
The Morehead News

 

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss a lawsuit against her because of a new state law that will take effect next month.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively legalized gay marriage last year. Two gay couples and two straight couples sued her. A federal judge ordered her to issue the licenses, but she refused and went to jail.

Appeals Court Dismisses Kim Davis' Suit Against Ky.

By Apr 20, 2016
wfpl.org

A federal appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis filed against the state for requiring her to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples that included her name.

Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, arguing it violated her religious beliefs. The American Civil Liberties Union sued her on behalf of two gay couples and two straight couples. A federal judge ordered Davis to issue the licenses. Davis sued then-Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and then-State Librarian Wayne Onkst, arguing the forms violated her religious beliefs.

Kim Davis Loses Latest Gay Marriage Appeal

By Nov 5, 2015

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis has lost another bid to delay issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday denied her latest request for a reprieve.

Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses after the U.S. Supreme Court effectively legalized gay marriage in June. Four couples sued her, and U.S. District Judge David Bunning then ordered her to issue the licenses. He later clarified his order to include all couples, not just the four who filed suit.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis Appeals Order that Put Her in Jail

By Nov 3, 2015

Kentucky clerk Kim Davis asked a federal appeals court to scrap a series of unfavorable rulings issued by the district judge who sent her to jail.

In a 126-page filing with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday, Davis' attorneys called U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning's order that Davis license same-sex marriage a "rush to judgment" that trampled the clerk's religious liberty.

Morehead Pride Organizer Pleased with Inaugural Fest

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Aug 29, 2016
wkyt.com

The executive director of Morehead Pride says he was particularly pleased at the number of young people who attended the town’s first festival to celebrate the LGBT community. 

David Moore says there were activities all day long, some put on by other organizations, "I think it’s important for Eastern Kentucky because a lot of time you feel like you don’t really have that support, but you actually do, so it’s important to show visibility and have some awareness for that here." 