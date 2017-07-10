Kentucky, Tennessee Water Officials Gather in Lexington

Water professionals from communities across Kentucky and Tennessee are meeting in Lexington this week. 

Officials from many of these towns are, like Lexington, involved in major sewer overhauls.


In addition to government officials, the four-day conference attracts engineers, vendors, and consultants. 

Lexington Division of Water Quality Director Charlie Martin says it provides an opportunity for interaction on common water and waste water matters.

“The benefit I think for the citizens is that we become more efficient and more effective and how we’re able to provide our services on a daily basis by going to these type of training events,” said Martin.

Some 1500 people are expected to participate in the Water Professionals Conference.  While many of those attending may not be trying to meet federal mandates on sewer improvements like Lexington, Martin says most all are trying to maintain aging sewer infrastructures.

