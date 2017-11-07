Kentucky is Sixth Fattest State in The Nation

A new study shows Kentucky is the sixth fattest state in the nation. The study by WalletHub examines three areas--the number of obese and overweight people in each state; health consequences; and food and fitness. Kentucky ranked fifth for the highest percentage of adults with type two diabetes. The Commonwealth also ranked in the top five with the highest percentage of physically inactive adults.



Tennessee is the third fattest state in the nation and Indiana ranked tenth. WalletHub used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



According to the study lack of exercise is a leading cause of obesity, as well as genetics, emotional instability and sleeplessness. Nationwide, more than seven in ten adults ages 20 and older are either overweight or obese.