Kentucky: Ranked #1 for Wrong Health Reasons

What I am referring to, sadly, are the horrible chronic diseases and premature deaths caused by Kentuckians using tobacco products.

Per Capita, Kentucky ranks #1 in cigarette consumption of all 50 states and leads the nation in lung cancer deaths. One-third of all cancer deaths in Kentucky are related to tobacco. The No. 1 killer of women is heart attack and stroke and of men, cancer; most are attributable to tobacco. Kentucky leads the nation by far in pregnant women who smoke (26.5% vs 10.7%).



The main groups of people that fare worst with tobacco smoking are kids and adolescents, pregnant women, and populations with low education and low income. Children and adolescents have immature brain function which predisposes some adolescents to substance abuse and addiction beyond nicotine. The vaping of nicotine by our youth is being successfully marketed by big tobacco companies and will lead to a whole new generation of nicotine addicts who may not smoke yet. Adolescents say that marijuana and prescription drugs can be easily obtained, even easier than alcohol; once again, raising a red flag of other substance addictions beyond nicotine.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking before or during pregnancy is the single most prevalent cause of illness and death among mothers and infants. Infants exposed to second-hand smoke in addition to respiratory infections are more likely to suffer from ear infections, asthma, failure to thrive, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Plus, anyone smoking around an infant can pose all the previously mentioned problems and health problems to other family members. There are also great financial costs associated with smoking in pregnancy. The direct medical costs of a complicated birth are estimated to be 66% higher in smokers. In Kentucky, smoking is attributed to 4.35% of the total neonatal expenditures (about $10 million per year).

Our poorly educated and lower socio-economical populations tend to have a higher prevalence of smoking. Unfortunately, this group may likely have no or inadequate health insurance and may procrastinate with their own healthcare.

How do we encourage those who smoke to quit? What can we do to discourage or prevent our population from starting smoking? Many states have addressed these problems with varying success. We know the initiatives that tend to be effective.



· Smoke-free communities and workplaces: Kentucky has 24 smoke-free, community-wide ordinances or regulations in 10 of 120 Kentucky counties

· Increasing a cigarette tax by greater than $1 per pack

· Continue to fund anti-smoking education and counseling programs



· Helping smokers quit: Recently our legislature passed Senate Bill 89. This bill requires private insurances and Medicaid to fund smoking cessation medications and counseling with no prior authorization required.



Non-smokers tend to live 13-14 years longer than smokers (Michigan Smoke-Free Community). Many employers like smoke-free workplaces because their employees are healthier and have less absenteeism.



Increasing the cigarette tax on a pack of cigarettes by greater than $1 is very effective in reducing and preventing smoking in adolescents, pregnant women and low income populations. Any reduction below $1 increase can and will be counteracted by cigarette companies. Big tobacco in the past has offered discounts and coupons (i.e. 2 for 1 pricing). The increase of the state excise tax by greater than $1 can generate $266-$332 million additional funds to the state as revenue yearly.



The Kentucky legislature is preparing to go to a special session in the next few months to consider tax reform and our underfunded pension programs. We have a golden opportunity to initiate programs that would benefit Kentuckians in many ways. The increased cigarette tax on a package of cigarettes greater than $1 will discourage smoking kids, pregnant women and lower income populations that have the most damaging effects from cigarette smoking. New revenue sources of around $300 million per year would be a good start for those underfunded pensions of state workers and retired teachers.



Preventing those children and adolescents who would progress from nicotine addiction to other more dangerous and lethal addictions makes perfect sense.



Medical cost savings from decreased tobacco use and diseases will help the state’s coffers; most importantly improve the health of our citizens.



Our tobacco farmers will not significantly suffer because nearly 70 percent of burley tobacco is shipped overseas where 20 percent of the world’s population smokes. States that have significantly increased cigarette taxes have noticed a slow and gradual decrease in cigarette consumption. The total revenue does not drop precipitously because of the increased tax per cigarette package.



This increase in tax results in a somewhat sustainable endeavor. Again, the most important reason to raise the cigarette tax by greater than $1 is for health reasons. Other nicotine delivery systems should also be taxed for reasons previously mentioned.



We are at a pivotal time in Kentucky history where are able to make a huge difference by saving lives and strengthening our economy.



Dr. Patrick J. Withrow is the co-chair of the Kentucky Chapter of American College of Cardiology’s advocacy committee and the director of outreach for Baptist Health Paducah. Contact him at patrick.withrow@bhsi.com.

