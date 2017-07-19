Kentucky Prosecutor Recused from Murder Case for Relationship with Detective

A Kentucky prosecutor has been recused from a murder case after the defense filed a motion based on her past relationship with the lead detective.



A circuit court judge on Tuesday removed Commonwealth's Attorney Lynn Pryor and her staff after request from attorneys for Jarred Tabor Long. The motion was based on a relationship Pryor had with Christian County Sheriff's Office Captain Ed Stokes.

Long, a former Fort Campbell soldier, is accused of conspiring with Jessie Goslyn in the fatal February 2012 shooting of her husband Vincent Goslyn.

Both Pryor and Stokes testified they dated in 2013 between June and July until September.

Long's attorney Mark Bryant argued it had a "strong appearance of impropriety" as the case was still open and under investigation.

