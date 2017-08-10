Kentucky 'Poses Challenges' in Real ID Compliance





Kentuckians wanting to fly on a plane, enter federal buildings, or visit military posts will need a new driver’s license or identification card in the near future.



Unlike most states, the commonwealth is out of compliance with the Real ID Act, a federal law that was passed in 2005 following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



The law requires new cards with added security features, and a new process for how the cards are issued.



Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall spoke to the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club Wednesday. She said Kentucky has some challenges that many other states don’t. For instance, the commonwealth has more than 140 locations to obtain cards.



"We have over 1,600 state employees who have the capability to print licenses and IDs, and this many different locations with so many people handling this, it just leaves too much room for error or even fraud," Duvall explained.



Once the Real ID Act takes effect in Kentucky, the state Transportation Cabinet will begin issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards that are currently obtained through circuit court clerks’ offices. There will also be a centralized location for printing the cards.



Kentucky has received several extensions from the Department of Homeland Security as the state works to become compliant by January 2019.



Warren County is the 3rd largest issuing office behind Jefferson and Fayette counties. The Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides about 3,000 driver’s licenses and ID cards per month.



