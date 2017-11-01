Kentucky Poll Results Reveal Low Marks for Congress

A solid majority of Kentuckians is expressing strong dissatisfaction with the performance of Congress. A poll conducted this month by researchers at Western Kentucky University gave the U.S. House and Senate an 18-percent approval rating. Joel Turner heads the Social Science Research Center at WKU, and says respondents sounded familiar concerns. “They had the perception that Congress isn’t doing anything. They have the perception that they’re sort of stifling Trump’s agenda—particularly frustrating for Republicans when they’re of the same party,” said Turner. Only 33-percent of Kentucky Republicans surveyed approved of the job Congress is doing.

The poll shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with an approval rating of 24-percent. Fellow Republican Senator Rand Paul’s approval rating was nearly twice that of McConnell’s, at 46-percent.

President Trump had the highest favorability among elected leaders, according to the poll. Fifty-percent of those surveyed approved of the commander-in-chief’s job performance.

The poll questioned 562 Kentuckians between October 16th and October 27th.

The margin of error was plus or minus four percentage points.

