Kentucky Offers Child Custody/Visitation Hotline

Officials working a new state hotline are seeking to give qualifying parents answers to child custody and visitation questions. The line’s been up and running for a couple of weeks.

The statewide Custody and Visitation Hotline is for income-eligible parents who have questions about custody and visitation issues with their children.

Steve Veno of the State Cabinet for Health and Family Services says a Legal Aid Society attorney will be fielding inquiries.

The commissioner of the cabinet’s Department for Income Services says callers may be advised on how to file a motion and how to file or change a child custody or visitation order in the appropriate court. The toll free hotline at 844-673-3470 is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until noon and again 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p. EDT.

Federal funding covers operation of the service through June of 2018.